German law aims to be first for driverless cars

July 27, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
German draft law provides for general approval for autonomous vehicles
A previously unpublished draft law to allow driverless cars could make Germany the first country in the world to generally approve vehicles for SAE Level 4.

According to the draft law, the German government plans to pass a regulation for driverless cars as early as summer 2021. This would possibly set regulatory standards that could have a lasting impact on the future of autonomous driving, both EU-wide and globally.

Although the draft law has not yet been officially published, copies of it are available to those responsible in the automotive industry. The draft reached the public through the discussion at an event of "The Autonomous", a high-level discussion platform of stakeholders from the automotive industry. Munich has been one of the first cities to allow testing of driverless cars on busy city streets. 

"With a uniform set of regulations, automakers will gain legal certainty for next-generation autonomous vehicles," explained Ricky Hudi, Chairman of The Autonomous and former chief developer of vehicle electronics at Audi. "Consumers can rely on a uniform safety standard and gain confidence in autonomous driving."

Specifically, the draft regulation takes into account the functionality, test procedures and approval of autonomous driving functions, as well as cybersecurity.


