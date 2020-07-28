Two team for satellite IoT asset tracking

Australian satellite IoT operator Myriota has teamed with a vehicle tracking provider for its first asset tracking system

Future Fleet will use Myriota’s low power satellite links for a new vehicle and asset tracking technology called NX-01. Future Fleet is one of the leading providers of advanced telematics for fleet management across Australia and New Zealand and plans to expand into global markets, hence the need for a satellite data capability.

The NX-01 intelligent tracking system, launching by the end of 2020, will use Myriota’s patented direct-to-orbit transmission links for agriculture, mining, and logistics and transport with a more reliable and cost-effective tracking solution to complement traditional cellular-based GPS tracking devices especially in remote and isolated areas.

“Our partnership with Future Fleet is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of both organizations. Together, we’re creating an opportunity to not only rapidly advance the capabilities of the transport and logistics sector at large, but also lower the sector's carbon footprint through optimized routes and reduced fuel consumption,” said Alex Grant, CEO, Myriota. “Future Fleet’s new NX-01 intelligent tracking solution is the culmination of two best of breed companies working together, providing transport organizations with a distinct advantage over their competition and total visibility of their assets.”

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, industries, such as mining and long-haul transport, faced an uncertain new reality with less staff on the ground than ever before due to social distancing restrictions. The ability to reliably and affordably track assets is key to the stability of these industries during a time when there is a cap on available labour. “When analyzing the IoT landscape as a whole, we knew quickly that we wanted to partner with Myriota as they’ve consistently been ahead of the competition in driving innovation in IoT and growing a global network,” said Richard Saad, General Manager at Future Fleet.

myriota.com; www. futurefleet.com.au