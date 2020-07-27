OneWeb satellite consortium expands with Hughes

July 27, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Hughes join new consortium acquiring bankrupt OneWeb
Hughes Network Systems is to join the UK Government and Indian mobile comms giant Bharti Enterprises in the consortium that will acquire satellite operator OneWeb out of bankruptcy.

Hughes has agreed in principle to invest $50 million in the Oneweb consortium. Additionally, Hughes will continue as a trusted technology and distribution partner to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator which had launched 74 satellites before filing for Chapter 11 protection in March.

Hughes Communications India Ltd, (HCIL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes, and Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel"), a leading Indian telecom provider affiliated with Bharti, are in the process of combining their satellite broadband operations in India. The merger, which was announced in 2019, is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to bring greater scale, operational efficiencies and market reach to deliver solutions for enterprise and government networks.

"Our continuing and strengthened involvement with OneWeb extends naturally from our position as a leading geostationary satellite operator and ground network innovator, along with a meaningful partnership with Bharti and longstanding relationship with the U.K. through our business operations in both countries," said Pradman Kaul, president, Hughes.  

Mr. Kaul continued: "This global consortium brings the right players together to fulfill the promise of the OneWeb constellation in deploying low-latency services for communities, enterprises, governments, airplanes and ships – complementing geostationary connectivity and ushering in the new era of multi-transport services that will serve growing bandwidth demand around the world. We look forward to doing our part in developing this groundbreaking technology and bringing those services to market."


