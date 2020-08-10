Intel, MediaTek team for 5G laptops

August 10, 2020 //By Ally Winning
MediaTek and Intel have partnered to equip 5G on the next-generation PCs with the development and certification of a new 5G modem data card.
MediaTek and Intel have teamed up to integrate and certify the T700 5G modem data card in laptops

MediaTek’s T700 modem has completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real-world test scenarios. Intel has been working on system integration, validation and developing platform optimizations for the company’s OEM partners.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen. “With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences.”

“A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

The T700 offers both non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures for the delivery of consistently fast speeds and reliable connectivity. The company’s new modem has also been developed to offer a high level of power efficiency to extend the battery life of laptops. MediaTek is in the process of rolling out advanced 5G technology across the PC, mobile, home, auto and IoT segments.

More information

https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g

Related Mediatek news

Other articles on eeNews Europe


social distancing

UWB-based wearable enables simple social distancing

Technology News | May 13,2020
social distancing

UWB-based wearable enables simple social distancing

Technology News | May 13,2020
8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

New Products | May 13,2020
8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

New Products | May 13,2020
8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

New Products | May 13,2020
Most energy-efficient transistor yet made from two 2D materials

Most energy-efficient transistor yet, made from two 2D materials

Technology News | May 13,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.