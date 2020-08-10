Intel, MediaTek team for 5G laptops

MediaTek’s T700 modem has completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real-world test scenarios. Intel has been working on system integration, validation and developing platform optimizations for the company’s OEM partners.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen. “With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences.”

“A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

The T700 offers both non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures for the delivery of consistently fast speeds and reliable connectivity. The company’s new modem has also been developed to offer a high level of power efficiency to extend the battery life of laptops. MediaTek is in the process of rolling out advanced 5G technology across the PC, mobile, home, auto and IoT segments.

