Bugatti pushes VR design of Divo supercar

The Bugatti design team under chief designer Achim Anscheidt has digitalised more than 90 percent of the creative model development process and shift the design process.

“I had always wanted to understand how technical things work – and optimize them if at all possible,” said Ahmet Daggün, Director of CAD and Visualization at Bugatti, which is a brand of Volkswagen. This includes the design development processes, as well as the technical components. Half of the design of the Bugatti Chiron was already produced digitally, and this share increased to 90 percent for the latest Divo hyper sports car that is just entering production.

“With the Divo, we proved for the first time that we could use the digital design process to develop a breathtaking shape into an extraordinary vehicle that is ready for the prototype stage within just a few months,” said Daggün. This would not have been possible within such a short timeframe with traditional 1:4 scale models in clay.

Around half the time and a quarter of teh development cost can be saved by using the digital process. The significant improvement of VR data goggles, which now provide designers with a hyper-realistic view of virtual models, was crucial for the technological breakthrough.

“Today, we are the leading manufacturer to apply this form of development in such a systematic way, and not just in the hyper sports car segment,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “As the manufacturer of the world’s most outstanding vehicles, we are obligated to always develop new ideas, both in terms of technology and design.”

Everything starts with the draft from a creative individual such as Anscheidt. Design computer specialists then digitize this draft and virtually develop the shape on the screen. “We subsequently refine the curves, adapt surfaces and balance the interplay of light and shadow. We generate a VR presentation from the completed digital data record, which comes stunningly close to seeing the real thing,” said Daggün.

Next: VR improvements at Bugatti