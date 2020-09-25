Greyhound tool finds critical Bluetooth security gaps

A team of researchers in Singapore has found a critical set of 11 cyber vulnerabilities in Bluetooth and WiFi systems by using a new tool.

The team, led by Assistant Professor Sudipta Chattopadhyay from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), with team members from SUTD and the Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R), designed and implemented the tool called the Greyhound framework.

This framework is a tool that was used to find Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) cyber vulnerabilities that cause to crash, reboot or bypass security features. At least 12 BLE based devices from eight vendors were affected, including a few hundred types of IoT products including pacemakers, wearable fitness trackers and home security locks. The team nicknamed the vulnerabilities SweynTooth.

The SweynTooth code has since been made available to the public and several IoT product manufacturers have used it to find security issues in their products. In Singapore alone, 32 medical devices reported to be affected by SweynTooth and 90% of these device manufacturers have since implemented preventive measures against this set of cyber vulnerabilities.

Regulatory agencies including the Cyber Security Agency and the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore as well as the Department of Homeland Security and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States have reached out to the research team to further understand the impact of these vulnerabilities.