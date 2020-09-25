World first with multiple Covid-19 test machine

Bosch has developed a new rapid test for its Vivalytic analysis device to detect Covid-19 with five simultaneous tests per cartridge. This helps tackle the major drawback of throughput and cartridge production for DNA test machines and is a world first, says the company.

The 39 minute test is currently the fastest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test worldwide and is aimed at mobile test centres at motorway service stations or in airports to obtain a reliable result while at the testing site. The new machine is CE-approved and available in Europe now.

From early October, it will be possible to simultaneously evaluate five samples in one test cartridge and at a comparable speed, a world first according to the company. This will increase the throughput with fully automated processing of more than 160 samples a day. Optimized software to be rolled out in the next few weeks will further reduce the time to result for positive Covid-19 samples.

“One of the keys to fighting the coronavirus pandemic is to rapidly identify sources of infection. That’s why we focused on following up on our first coronavirus test with an even faster one,” says Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch. “This will now enable us to put people’s minds at ease even more quickly.”

The development of the new Bosch PCR singleplex test is part of a research and development project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

“I believe it’s important that people have clarity about their state of health as quickly as possible. In this respect, insights from science and research can bring people huge benefits. Over the next few months, we will be confronted with the particular challenge of having to test more people," said the German minister minister for education and research Anja Karliczek. "The improved testing procedure developed by Bosch with the BMBF’s support has the potential