Intelligent IP65 displays for industrial and medical

German TFT flatscreen specialist Distec has launched three IP65-rated displays with processing for industrial, medial and high end consumer applications.

The "POS-PRO" plug & play HMI systems come in sizes from 7 to 17.3 inches and with three different control units: POS-RP-PRO based on RaspberryPi with the latest compute module CM3 / CM3 +, POS-IQ-PRO with an Intel Pentium x86 CPU and POS-4K-PRO with a high resolution of 3840 to 2160 pixels.

“The new 'intelligent' Panel PC series offers a high level of versatility and can be used flexibly in different projects,” said Matthias Keller, Managing Director of Distec GmbH. "A special feature of the very slim touch displays is their smartphone-like front, which enables visually appealing input systems."

The robust displays are aimed at automation, medical technology, Industry 4.0, digital signage, professional fitness equipment, vending, public transport, high quality lifestyle products, home automation, and aviation.

All the POS-PRO series TFT display modules are CE-certified and built into a stainless steel chassis. The front IP65 protection against dust and water jets makes them resistant to the high demands of rough industrial environments. All POS-PRO models feature viewing angle independent IPS or VA displays with integrated 10-finger PCAP touchscreen. With partly very high brightness of up to real 1,300 cd/m² after touch and outstanding brilliance, they are suitable for use in direct sunlight.

On a project basis, Distec equips the displays with an antibacterial glass that kills bacteria efficiently and quickly, even on dry surfaces. The available interfaces RS-485, RS-232, UART, I2C, Ethernet, USB2.0 and USB3.0 cover almost the entire spectrum.

