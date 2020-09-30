Interconnect concept for autonomous vehicle computers

September 30, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
ATS develops connection concept for robot vehicle computers
Austrian circuit board specialist AT&S is developing a robust and resistant interconnect concept, with the first application in an autonomous mining vehicle

As part of the €29m CHARM (Challenging Environments Tolerant Smart Systems for IoT and AI) research project, AT&S is targetting autonomous mining systems.

Hannes Stahr, Group Technology Manager at AT&S, explains: "Together with companies and research institutes from ten different countries, we are working on the development of powerful computer modules that could be used in fully autonomous mining vehicles in the future. AT&S's contribution is to develop a robust and resistant interconnection concept for a high-performance computer chip".

In the concept development phase a measurement chip is used to check and validate system stability and reliability. In a later phase, this chip will be replaced by a high-performance processor embedded in a substrate as a "translator" between the micro-world of the circuit board and the nanostructures of the microchip, thus enabling miniaturisation and highest data processing speeds at the same time. This interposer is necessary so that the machines used can carry out complex activities autonomously and at the same time guarantee the highest level of operational reliability due to their stable construction.


