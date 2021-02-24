Nexans in 100 day digital twin move with Microsoft

February 24, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Nexans taps Microsoft Azure to develop enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and digital twin technologies as the foundation for digital services in the next 100 days

French cable giant Nexans is working with Microsoft to accelerate the development of analytics, AI and digital twin solutions in the Azure cloud that it sees as crucial for its digitalisation strategy.

The company will use the Azure public cloud for data management and AI with an emphasis on enhanced operational services and digital solutions to streamline supply chains and ensure just-in-time delivery as it moves to be purely a supplier to the energy industry,

Nexans will use the cloud technology to design, test and prototype new digital services such as the creation of a full internet-of-things (IoT) ecosystem of connected drums, cables, cabinets, accessories and systems.

The collaboration is driven by achieving clear metrics based on improving the number and percentage of connected assets, revenue and penetration from digital offers and  core business growth with customers through connected products. The process kicked off with an intensive 100-days program designed to achieve early success which includes the introduction of two to three minimum viable products (MVP) that will attract early-adopter customers and validate the concept early in the product development cycle.

By using digital twin technology and AI  and analytics, utilities will be able to ensure that their networks operate with maximum safety and reliability to derive the energy transition forward. Furthermore, a new end-to-end (E2E) digital supply chain platform will provide customers with seamless and total visibility of the status of their products from manufacturing through delivery to installation.

“We are delighted to be a partner with Microsoft in a collaboration that bring us together as leading players. Our aim is to create innovative solutions for unparalleled customer experience as well as paving the way for global electrification,” said Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans

Carlo Purassanta, Area Vice President of Microsoft France, said: “This  collaboration is fully in line with our commitment to bring to life innovations


