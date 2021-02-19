Bosch in blockchain trial for secure AIoT

Bosch Research is working with Fetch.ai in Cambridge on a key AIoT trial to launch a fully-functional blockchain network to secure AI in the Internet of Things

The collaboration is testing key features until the end of February 2021 as part of a strategic advance engineering project for the “Economy of Things” (EoT) at Bosch Research.

Fetch.ai aims to transform existing digital ecosystems using distributed ledger technologies (DLT) such as blockchain that also combines machine learning and AI.

Bosch will evaluate Fetch.ai’s collective learning technology as a key enabler in their plans for AI-enabled devices. The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) initiatives will create autonomous smart products, and the Fetch.ai collective learning system provides the means to train AIs that operate within these smart devices while maintaining the user’s privacy and agency over their data.

The Fetch.ai test-net program began in October 2020, and is integral to building an ecosystem for decentralized machine learning and autonomous economic agent applications that is fully interoperable with AI. The EoT team at Bosch Research will deploy a node on the network and assist in testing the first phase of Fetch.ai’s next-generation blockchain with a view to running nodes and applications on the v2.0 main-net blockchain after it is launched in March 2021.

“We have been working with Bosch for some time towards our shared vision of building open, fair and transparent digital ecosystems,” said Jonathan Ward, CTO of Fetch.ai. “I’m delighted to be able to announce the first public step in bringing these technologies into the real world. We’re looking forward to working further with Bosch to bring about the wide adoption of these ground-breaking innovations, which will hugely benefit consumers and businesses in many industries including automotive, manufacturing and healthcare.”

“Our collaboration with Fetch.ai spans from the aspects of governance and orchestration of DLT based ecosystems, multi-agent technologies to collective learning. They share our belief that