NorthVolt to build battery module factory in Poland

February 22, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Northvolt is build a $200m (€165m) factory and engineering R&D centre on a greenfield site in Gdańsk, Poland, to assemble energy storage systems.  

The 50,000 sqm factory will be established in two stages on the greenfield site, with an initial output of 5 GWh and an estimated start of production date in 2022. It will take lithium-ion battery cells from Northvolt’s Ett Gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden. The company already has a module assembly plant in the region.

The ew Gdansk plant will have a potential future capacity of 12 GWh and will employ up to 500 people. The aim is to boost the overall  manufacturing capacity for battery modules and systems. Northvolt says it has secured contracts with customers seeking long-term, high-volume supply agreements for complete battery system solutions across grid and industrial markets.  

The development of the new factory has already commenced, with the expectation that the first phase of construction will begin in autumn 2021, for a start of production in 2022. The initial phase of the project will establish an annual output of 5 GWh of modules and packs. 

“Securing battery cell manufacturing capacity in Europe is key for its industrial future, but what is equally critical is the industrial capacity for integrating cells into real-world solutions. It is this that the new factory will deliver – sophisticated, sustainable energy storage systems to support the transformation of Europe’s electricity grid and its industry,”  said Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO, Northvolt. 

“Northvolt has been present in Poland for three years and we are impressed by both the professionalism and calibre of the engineers and manufacturing staff we’re engaged with in our activities here. We are excited about going out and recruiting 500 more,” said Emad Zand, President Battery Systems, Northvolt. 

www.northvolt.com

