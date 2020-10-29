NXP teams for China's Internet of Things

October 29, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
NXP teams for China's Internet of Things
NXP's NTAG passive NFC chips are being used by Xiaomi to connect devices in the smart home to the Internet of Things in China

NFC chips from Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors are being used by Chinese equipment maker Xiomi for a new generation of stickers to simplify connections in the smart home.

The PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers and Mijia (Mi Home) mobile app simplify configuration of Xiaomi devices at home, such as lighting, door locks, alarms, TVs and speakers with a tap of a smartphone.

These use NXP’s NTAG passive NFC chips to link to the Xiaomi IoT platform to interpret commands and transfer instructions to the devices. The tags feature protected on-chip storage of NDEF formatted data for Xiaomi mobile phones to read, interpret and re-write NDEF commands and data using the Mijia (Mi Home) app as well as conduct a variety of functions. The NTAG product line also allows Xiaomi to support advanced customization to continually deliver new user experiences.

"NXP is an important partner of Xiaomi as we share a common goal to provide people with a smarter, safer and more convenient life through technology. In the past decade, many of Xiaomi's innovations could not have been achieved without NXP's strong support, and Xiaomi will continue working with NXP in the future to bring more exciting technology to people's lives," said Fan Dian, GM of MIoT & Chairman of AIoT Technical Committee with Xiaomi.

Next: Availability


A scaled-down electronica trade show will take place in November with 1194 exhibitors across seven halls, but with extra digital sessions.

electronica plans scaled down exhibition

Business News | Aug 03,2020
Samsung looks to join consortium to buy ARM

Samsung joins fight for ARM

Business News | Aug 03,2020
A Vodafone mast for rural areas

700MHz UK spectrum auction opens up 5G cellular IoT

Business News | Aug 04,2020
Analog Devices and Intel are jointly creating an open 5G radio system using Intel's Arria field programmable gate arrays and ADI RF transceivers.

ADI teams with Intel on open 5G radio design

Business News | Aug 04,2020
Tektronix has launched the TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope, a cost-efficient addition to the company’s entry-level portfolio and an expansion of its TBS1000 range.

Entry-level oscilloscope targets everyday test

New Products | Aug 04,2020
Mbed moves to new IoT development tools

Mbed moves to new IoT development tools

Technology News | Aug 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.