PCIe controller soft IP is configurable and scalable

The XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 supports the PCI Express 5.0, 4.0, and 3.1/3.0 specifications, as well as with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and the AMBA AXI Protocol Specification, and supports the CCIX Extended Speed Mode as defined in the CCIX Base Specification Rev. 1.0. The IP can be configured to support endpoint, root port, and dual-mode topologies, allowing for a variety of use models, and exposes a configurable, flexible AMBA AXI interconnect interface to the user. The provided GUI wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters, including CCIX ESM mode, number, type, and width of AXI interfaces, PIPE interface width, low power support, SR-IOV, ECC, AER, etc. for optimal throughput, latency, size and power. Users may optionally enable the built-in legacy DMA engine, or connect a DMA engine externally such as PLDA's vDMA-AXI DMA, depending on the application requirements.

PLDA - www.plda.com