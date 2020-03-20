Photonic platform delivers compact beam steering

OPAs change the angle of an optical beam by changing the beam's phase profile. To date, long-range, high-performance OPAs required a large beam emission area densely packed with thousands of actively phase-controlled, power-hungry light-emitting elements, which made them impractical for LiDAR applications.



Packaged large-scale optical phased array for solid-state LiDAR.

Credit: Steven Miller, Columbia Engineering.



Researchers led by Columbia Engineering Professor Michal Lipson have developed a low-power beam steering platform that is a non-mechanical, robust, and scalable approach to beam steering. The team is one of the first to demonstrate low-power large-scale optical phased array at near infrared and the first to demonstrate optical phased array technology on-chip at blue wavelength for autonomous navigation and augmented reality, respectively.

In collaboration with Adam Kepecs' group at Washington University in St. Louis, the team has also developed an implantable photonic chip based on an optical switch array at blue wavelengths for precise optogenetic neural stimulation. The research has been recently published in three separate papers in Optica, Nature Biomedical Engineering, and Optics Letters.