Rack-mount oscilloscope extends to 512 channels

Rigol Technologies Europe has launched four rack-mount high-end oscilloscopes for industrial automation test system and high channel research application.

The DS8000-R series has a sample rate of 10 GSa/s with an analogue bandwidth from 350 MHz, 1 GHz and 2 GHz and supports multiple-device synchronous triggering. The standard memory size is 500 Mpts for all channels.

The cascaded rack mount and remote system operation can meet the system requirements by combining multiple units for up to 512 channels. This has been achieved with a dedicated ASIC analogue front end (AFE) developed by Rigol for the DS8000-R along with the current UltraVision II signal processing chip

The DS8000-R series oscilloscope is 1U in height and a half-rack in width. The 1U-height oscilloscope provides 4 analog input channels, 1 external trigger input channel and 1 AWG generator output channel (25MHz). It can be used on the workbench or be installed into a cabinet. When used on workbench as stand-alone instrument it is equipped with a standard configuration of pads. For a stand-alone DS8000-R, the jitter can be as low as 200ps rms and delay down to 150ps.

When installed into a cabinet, it is equipped with the rack mount kit. High speed interface in the synchronization module offers a high-speed data transfer up to 10 GB/s over optical interface 10 GE SFP+

Real time eye diagram and jitter analysis software includes jitter trend measurements, while Trigger-, Math- and Display features (enhanced FFT @ 1 Mio points, Mask Test and Power Analysis) are also available.

A Serial Bus protocol analysis (Decode/Trigger- Options), Build-in Voltmeter, Counter, totalizer, Arbitrary Function generator completes the integration of six instruments in the oscilloscope and various interfaces such as USB Host, USB Device, HDMI, LAN, 10 GE SFP+ and TRIG OUT are available.

