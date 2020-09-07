Semicon Europa goes virtual

September 07, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Semicon Europa follows Electronica in going virtual
As expected, industry organization SEMI has canceled the 'in-person' version of its Semicon Europa exhibition in 2020 that was to have run alongside electronica.

The annual semiconductor manufacturing event was due to take place co-located with Electronica at the Munich showground November 10 to 13 but that was cancelled on Saturday September 5, leaving SEMI with little option but to follow suit (see Electronica pulls the plug, goes virtual ).

SEMI Europe said it would take the opportunity to create a digital forum with valuable content and that content and speakers that had already been programmed for Semicon Europa would be presented in the digital forum.

Related links and articles:

www.semi.org

News articles :

Other articles on eeNews Europe


Chip market will grow in 2020, accelerate in 2021, says bullish WSTS

Chip market will grow in 2020, accelerate in 2021, says bullish WSTS

Market News | Jun 09,2020
DSP Group buys SoundChip for noise canceling expertise

DSP Group buys SoundChip for noise canceling expertise

Business News | Jun 09,2020
Indoor air

Indoor air quality platform leverages AI for smart odour sensing

New Products | Jun 10,2020
Wi-Fi 6

The battle of 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Feature Articles | Jun 10,2020
memristor

Ag- and Cu-based memristor alloys on silicon as artificial synapses

Technology News | Jun 10,2020
thermal analysis

In-chip technology for highly distributed real-time thermal analysis

New Products | Jun 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.