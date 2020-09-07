Semicon Europa goes virtual

The annual semiconductor manufacturing event was due to take place co-located with Electronica at the Munich showground November 10 to 13 but that was cancelled on Saturday September 5, leaving SEMI with little option but to follow suit (see Electronica pulls the plug, goes virtual ).

SEMI Europe said it would take the opportunity to create a digital forum with valuable content and that content and speakers that had already been programmed for Semicon Europa would be presented in the digital forum.

