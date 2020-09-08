SoC prototyping system with 300m gates

S2C has introduced a protyping and emulation system equipped with four Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA devices. The Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA is the largest capacity FPGA device with 10.2 million Logic Elements and 3456 DSP blocks.

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System delivers 300m equivalent ASIC gates using 40.8 million Logic Elements, 1,012 Mb memory and 13824 DSP blocks with 4608 high-performance I/Os for inter FPGA connections and daughter cards and 160 high-speed transceivers that can run up to 16 Gbps. The system is compatible with 90+ Prodigy Prototype Ready IPs and supported by an integrated Multi-Debug Module, all in a all-in-one chassis.

The increasing scale of SoC design demands a greater FPGA prototyping capacity in pre-silicon verifications. The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is equipped with four Intel 10M FPGA devices in a single chassis with unified power and control module. The newly designed control module has built-in debug hardware to enable high-performance deep trace capability for multiple FPGAs without extra peripherals. Enhanced partitioning tools can perform automatic intra-FPGA partition with DIB insertion between 10M dies and inter-FPGA partition using pin multiplexing over multiple FPGAs. The elegant systems design creates the fusion of complexity and easy-to-use.

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro software, Prodigy Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.

"We continue to deliver the highest capacity and easiest-to-use rapid prototyping solutions," said Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. "We are pleased to introduce Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System, the largest capacity ever in our Prodigy product family, to address the silicon development for data center, 5G wireless communication and autonomous driving."

