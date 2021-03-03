ST extends Azure RTOS support

The STM32Cube Expansion package, available on GitHub, is out of beta today and is fully compatible with STM32CubeMX. This allows engineers to configure the range of ThreadX middleware stacks within STM32CubeMX’s graphical user interface, which further integrates Azure RTOS into the STM32 ecosystem and lowers the barrier to entry.

The X-CUBE-AZRTOS-H7 offers applications revolving around FileX, NetXDuo, ThreadX, and USBX and so is one of the most comprehensive integrations of Azure RTOS middleware in the industry. The demos in the expansion package support STM32H7 microcontroller in the NUCLEO-H723ZG board, the STM32H735G-DK or STM32H747I-DISCO Discovery Kits, and the STM32H743I-EVAL evaluation board.

The STM32H7 series contains over 100 single-core and dual-core variants based on ARM Cortex-M processors, with graphics-handling capabilities and hardware-based cyber-security. ST says it will release similar packs for other STM32 MCUs over the course of 2021.

Security built into Azure RTOS includes Common Criteria (CC) EAL4+ certified IP layer security (IPsec) and socket layer security (TLS and DTLS) protocols and a FIPS 140-2 certified software cryptographic library. Safety pre-certifications including IEC 61508 SIL4, IEC 62304 Class C, and ISO 26262 ASIL-D are also available directly from Microsoft.

“The STM32 ecosystem is independently recognized as an industry-leading ecosystem for embedded development and we continue to add new software and tools that deliver high value for customers’ projects,” said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “With the latest STM32Cube Expansion Packages, our customers can be sure of achieving the fastest route to market when creating new products running Azure RTOS.”

X-CUBE-AZRTOS-H7 is available now at www.st.com/x-cube-azrtos-h7. Code examples are at blog.st.com/x-cube-azrtos-h7/

