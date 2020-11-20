Three team for 5G small cell radios

November 20, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Xilinx and TI collaborate to develp energy efficient 5G radio using the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family
Texas Instruments is working with Xilinx and Skyworks on energy efficient digital front-end designs for the next generation of LTE and 5G small cells

Texas Instruments, Xilinx and Skyworks are developing scalable and adaptable digital front-end (DFE) systems to increase energy efficiency of lower antenna count radios.

The DFEs use Xilinx's adaptable IP in an FPGA to enhance the RF performance and improve the power efficiency of indoor and outdoor radio applications. The designs use the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family and adaptable RF IP with the AFE7769 quad-channel RF transceiver from TI.

The next generation of LTE and 5G small cells will need to address many new and evolving requirements. This is driving the need for new functionality in the radio due to the need to support wider bandwidths and new use cases including enhanced Mobile Broadband, massive Machine Type Communication, and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication. Having a radio platform that can adapt and scale to support these new use cases is critical for developers.

“Critical to the success of the radio platform is the efficiency and performance of the RF power amplifier (PA). Even for low-power small cell applications, the PA consumes over 50% of the power of a typical next-generation radio and is therefore key to driving the OPEX and CAPEX,” said Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. “A scalable and adaptable DFE that can address current and future PA efficiency needs is key for the advancement of 5G platforms.”

 


