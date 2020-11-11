Kameleon, Xilinx team on security for Cloud Computing and Data Centres 

Israeli chip startup Kameleon Security is working with Xilinx on a cybersecurity product to protect cloud computing and data centres.

The Kameleon ProSPU is a cyber protection chip that is compliant with the Open Compute Project (OCP). The OCP Security workgroup is developing specifications for data center security and this week is releasing Version 1.0 specification for Root of Trust (RoT). This includes security documents for secure boot, attestation and common threats scope.

By combining secure FPGAs from Xilinx with Kameleon’s technology the collaboration introduces the industry’s first proactive Security Processing Unit (ProSPU) to enforce compute system security throughout a system’s lifecycle. Kameleon’s ProSPU protects the system at boot, through RoT, in adherence with OCP standards, and at runtime, by dynamically protecting and securing the computing platform.

“Kameleon’s unique approach not only protects systems at boot, but it also uses the power of our industry-leading FPGAs to protect systems at runtime,” said Sina Soltani, vice president worldwide sales, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “We see many opportunities for this solution, and we look forward to getting it to the market.”

“Kameleon was founded with a simple premise in mind, strengthening the computing foundations to secure the systems from the hardware up,” said Jorge Myszne, co-founder and CEO of Kameleon. “We are delighted to see OCP and its members recognizing the importance of hardware-based security and validating the important role that it plays in protecting against cyber-attacks.”

As transparency is a critical requirement for trustworthy security, Kameleon will release the source code for supporting peripheral attestation to the open compute community.

Both companies have been long-time members of OCP, and Kameleon is an active contributor to the Open Compute Security specifications.

Kameleon and Xilinx are working with ecosystem partners and customers towards the commercial launch of the ProSPU in 2021.

www.kameleonsec.com

