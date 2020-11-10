TÜV SÜD launches Technical Advisory Service for UK approvals

November 10, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
TÜV SÜD launches Technical Advisory Service for UK approvals
New products for England, Wales and Scotland will need a UKCA approval rather than the CE mark from January 1st 2021. TÜV SÜD has launched a technical advisory service to help companies adjust.

TÜV SÜD UK has launched a Technical Advisory service to help businesses meet the new conformity assessment requirements for goods being placed on the UK market from 1st January 2021.

The UKCA mark will replace the EU’s CE marking and different rules apply to different products and UK nations.

From 1st January 2021 new products being released onto the UK market for the first time will have to apply the UKCA mark. CE marking compliance certificates previously issued for products already available on the market will cease to be valid after 1st January 2022 and must instead apply the new UKCA mark. So, products currently on the market have a transition period of a year but anything new on the market from 1st January needs a UKCA mark straight away.

Products for Northern Ireland will still need the CE mark.

Some categories such as marine products have until 1st Jan 2023 (for the Wheel mark) and medical products until 30 June 2023.  This does not apply to existing stock, for example if goods were fully manufactured and ready to place on the market before 1 January 2021. In these cases goods can still be sold in Great Britain with a CE marking. Existing products have a transition time of one year to get UKCA accreditation.

“For businesses supplying the UK market there are still a lot of unanswered questions and misleading information. It is therefore vital that they are properly prepared if they still want to be selling products on the UK market,” said Mary Grigsby, Head of TÜV SÜD UK’s Product Service division. “Our team operates across many industries and has an in-depth understanding of UKCA technical and commercial requirements. We can help businesses to understand the rules that apply to different products and support them through the steps to compliance.”

TÜV SÜD holds dual accreditation as a UKCA Approved Body and CE marking Notified Body and so can support manufacturers, importers and retailers to maintain CE certification for EU markets, as


