UK to examine Nvidia-ARM deal

January 11, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
Nvidia-ARM deal under investigation in UK
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to examine the takeover of ARM by Nvidia.

Graphics chip vendor Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy intellectual property licensor ARM from Japan's SoftBank Group in September last year, subject to regulatory approval. If success, the deal would be the biggest merger in the history of the semiconductor sector.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said interested third parties have until January 27 2021 to provide any initial views on the impact the proposed deal could have on competition in the UK. Further opportunities to submit views are expected when the CMA begins its investigation, but there is no set date for that at present.

The CMA's remit under the Enterprise Act 2002 is only on whether the merger would "substantially lessen" competition within any markets for goods and services in the UK. The CMA does not consider a merger's impact on employment or industrial strategy.

As a separate consideration, the UK government could ban the takeover on national security grounds, but as ARM is owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, as a result of an acquisition allowed in 2016, that seems unlikely.


First chip operating system certified for SmartMX3 e-Passports and e-ID cards 

First chip operating system certified for SmartMX3 e-Passports and e-ID cards 

New Products | Oct 13,2020
Cadence moves verification IP up to the chip level

Cadence moves verification IP up to the chip level

New Products | Oct 14,2020
GaN 405nm blue laser diodes to ship

GaN 405nm blue laser diodes to ship

Technology News | Oct 14,2020
Smart power stages target IoT infrastructure systems

Smart power stages target IoT infrastructure systems

New Products | Oct 15,2020
Robotic pizza making and delivery partnership

Robots team for autonomous pizza making and delivery

Market News | Oct 15,2020
RISC-V boom from edge AI

RISC-V boom from edge AI says Facebook's chief AI scientist

Technology News | Oct 15,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.