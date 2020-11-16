WiFi4 chip boosts security for IoT networks

Infineon Technologies is pitching the WiFi4 chip technology acquired with Cypress for wireless networks in the Internet of Things (IoT) with more robust security.

The CYW43439 chip combines WiFI4 and Bluetooth with the latest WPA3 security to help IoT designers to comply with new security regulations currently emerging worldwide, including the California Consumer Privacy Act. This, for example, gives more privacy rights to consumers, including the right to know about the personal information a business collects, and the right for that information to be deleted.

As a vast majority of IoT products such as smart thermostats function effectively with the basic connectivity implemented by WiFi4 (or 802.11n), the standard will remain the workhorse of IoT designs for years to come. Approximately half a billion new devices are expected to ship implementing WiFi4 through 2025, according to ABI Research, even thought the latest version, WiFi6 and 6E , is taking off for consumer broadband connections.

This means there will be an ongoing need for these devices to support the latest features, such as WPA3 for more robust authentication, increased cryptographic strength and more resilient mission-critical networks. “For many IoT-connected products like smart thermostats and other consumer devices, their connectivity is both low bandwidth and low-duty cycles,” said Jeff Baer, Senior Product Marketing Director, IoT RF at Infineon. “Infineon’s new WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE combo chip allows our customers to utilize the latest, state-of-the-art WiFi security standard with WPA3, while minimizing costs by addressing their connectivity needs with tried-and-true WiFi4.”

The WiFi4 family offers cross-platform features for RTOS, Linux, and Android, and development support for software that includes advanced smart-coexistence for multi-user WiFi and Bluetooth applications, enabling multiple connections simultaneously including BLE Mesh networking. The devices reduce system power consumption by providing Host SoC off-load processing for network management and audio applications reducing CPU loading. Optimized software for library-based functions allows connections to mobile devices or any cloud service at any time.

Infineon’s CYW43439 with ModusToolbox software gives designers