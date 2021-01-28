Wind River in digital twin move

Embedded software tool developer Wind River has developed a cloud-native platform intelligent systems such as a digital twin of a physical system where security, safety, and reliability are required.

The first release of Wind River Studio enables the flexible and efficient deployment, management, and operations of intelligent 5G distributed edge clouds. Studio GA capabilities include a far edge cloud infrastructure for 5G, zero-touch deployment, analytics, and container orchestration; public preview capabilities include a DevSecOps toolchain, digital twin, digital feedback loop, device security, and OTA.

A demonstrator of the platform provides a ‘DevSecOps’ environment to build, test, and simulate devices and intelligent systems such as a digital twin of a system.

Verizon is using Studio GA for its 5G vRAN deployment, which played a key role in the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session.

“In order to thrive in a digital- and AI-first world, companies are accelerating their digital transformation plans from years to months. Wind River is committed to realizing the digital future of our customers across the industries we serve,” said Kevin Dallas, Wind River president and CEO. “Wind River Studio is the first and only of its kind to deliver one environment for mission-critical intelligent systems across the full product lifecycle. This new platform offers dramatic improvements in productivity, agility, and time-to-market, with seamless technology integration that includes far edge cloud compute, data analytics, system level security, 5G, and AI/ML.”

Gartner expects that, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the traditional data centre or cloud at the edge of the network. This will need a combination of an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge model, where the majority of low latency compute takes place in the mission-critical intelligent system used in aerospace, defense, telecom, industrial, automotive, and medical systems.

These systems will have to have the ability to securely capture and process real-time