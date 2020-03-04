1.8GHz DSP architecture delivers 1,600 GOPS, supports dynamic multithreading

March 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DSP architecture
IP licensor CEVA has released what the company claims to be the world’s most powerful DSP architecture, Gen4 CEVA-XC, for the most complex parallel processing workloads including 5G endpoints and Radio Access Networks (RAN).

The Gen4 CEVA-XC unifies the principles of scalar and vector processing in a powerful architecture, enabling two-times 8-way VLIW and up to an unprecedented 14,000 bits of data level parallelism. It incorporates an advanced, deep pipeline architecture enabling operating speeds of 1.8 GHz at a 7nm process node using a unique physical design architecture for a fully synthesizable design flow, and an innovative multithreading design. This allows the processors to be dynamically reconfigured as either a wide SIMD machine or divided into smaller simultaneous SIMD threads. The Gen4 CEVA-XC architecture also features a novel memory subsystem, using 2048-bit memory bandwidth, with coherent, tightly-coupled memory to support efficient simultaneous multithreading and memory access.

The first processor based on the Gen4 CEVA-XC architecture is the multicore CEVA-XC16, targeted for the rapid deployment of different form factors of 5G RAN architectures including Open RAN (O-RAN), Baseband Unit (BBU) aggregation as well as Wi-Fi and 5G enterprise access points. The CEVA-XC16 is also applicable to massive signal processing and AI workloads associated with base station operation.

The new DSP offers high parallelism of up to 1,600 Giga Operations Per Second (GOPS) that can be reconfigured as two separate parallel threads. These can run simultaneously, sharing their L1 Data memory with cache coherency, which directly improves latency and performance efficiency for PHY control processing, without the need for an additional CPU. These new concepts boost the performance per square millimeter by 50% compared to a single-core/single-thread architecture when massive numbers of users are connected in a crowded area. This amounts to 35% die area savings for a large cluster of cores, as is typical for custom 5G base station silicon.

