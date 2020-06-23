3D geolocation for 5G networks

The two solutions give operators a view of 5G coverage and subscriber experience, allowing them to transform 5G RAN planning and performance engineering. Combined, they allow a mobile operator to move from a position of managing and assuring without visibility to one where comprehensive visibility allows them to attract new vertical markets and drive new revenue streams. GEOperformance 5G gives a view of 5G NR (New Radio) measurements, as well as 2G, 3G and 4G measurements, allowing mobile operators to plan, assure and optimize multi-technology networks as they build out their 5G networks. The user interface allows engineers to view tables and maps showing radio frequency KPIs such as signal strength and interference, based on actual geolocated measurements. These maps and tables can be analyzed and filtered to identify problem areas such as areas of high drop call rates. An automated problem detection functionality also rapidly guides engineers to areas of the network that do not meet defined KPI thresholds. Coverage Assurance 5G delivers a 3D subscriber-centric view of 5G Quality of Experience, combined with automated workflows designed to improve the subscriber experience. The solution also details how services and applications are experiencing the 5G network to improve performance from every facet. Both solutions are powered by the Network Integrated Test, Real-time analytics and Optimization (NITRO) intelligence platform.

