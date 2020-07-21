3D printing group becomes Linux Foundation standard

The organization developing a universal specification for 3D printing has joined the Linux Foundation to drive the implementation.

The 3MF Consortium, founded in 2015, was among the original members of the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), which became part of the Linux Foundation. 3MF will take advantage of the combined strengths of the Linux Foundation/JDF alliance to advance 3D printing specifications and formats with implementation. With the majority of the world’s largest players in the 3D printing industry in the 3MF Consortium, it represents the core of the industry’s activitites.

The project will be led by Luis Baldez of HP, taking over from Microsoft’s Adrian Lannin, one of the original creators of the 3MF Consortium. Lannin will remain a strategic advisor to the group.

The 3MF Consortium is supported by Siemens, 3D Systems, Autodesk, GE, HP, Materialise and Microsoft among nearly 20 other companies. The specification has been implemented in nearly 40 products across 22 companies.

The specification includes six extensions that range from core and production to slice, material and property (including colour), beam lattice and security. A Secure Content specification was recently released and establishes an underlying mechanism for encryption of sensitive 3D printed data based on modern web standards.

The Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the leading organisation for open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware.

“The 3MF Consortium has done the important work to create an open standard for 3D printing. The time is now to drive the evolution of 3MF from development to implementation,” said Luis Baldez, executive director of the 3MF Consortium. “We would not be where we are today without Adrian Lannin’s leadership and contributions, and we’re looking forward to his insights as our ongoing advisor.”

Baldez was recently elected Executive Director by the 3MF Consortium membership to expand upon the technical progress and success of the 3MF standard