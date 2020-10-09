3U VPX AI board with Nvidia Turing GPU

Rugged board maker Aitech Systems has launched a general purpose ruggedised 3U VPX board with Nvidia Turing graphic processors for AI applications.

The rugged C530 board supports the Nvidia's RTX 3000 or T1000 GPUs with 16 lanes of Gen 3 PCIe and four independent video outputs for AI processing of multiple streams simultaneously.

The use of multi-layered artificial neural networks and the Nvidia Turing architecture-based GPUs’ ability to concurrently execute floating point and integer operations give the board a distinct performance advantage over non-GPGPU accelerated architectures. The RTX 3000 GPU provides 1920 CUDA cores for parallel processing, 240 Tensor Cores for AI inference, 30 RT Ray-Tracing Cores for real-time rendering and 6 GB DDR6 for processing of up to 5.3 TFLOPS (FP32) in an 80W power envelope. The T1000 GPU provides 896 CUDA cores and 4 GB DDR5 enable 2.6 TFLOPS (FP32) of data processing in 50W.

“There’s a growing need for more advanced platforms that enable higher computation power and relatively low power consumption, while handling many independent video outputs and providing a large throughput back out to the network. Our enhanced C530 uses the power of NVIDIA to provide these performance needs for compute-intensive applications like AI delivery, video analytics and image processing,” said Dan Mor, GPGPU product line manager for Aitech.

The C530 board can be used from 55 to +85 ºC for object detection, classification, segmentation and motion detection. It is used widely throughout rugged HPEC applications, including unmanned and autonomous vehicles—both ground and aerial—and in surveillance, targeting and advanced weapons systems found in naval, avionics and industrial environments.

Via an MXM extension connector, the C530 currently supports the two GPUs, and AItech plans new configurations as higher-performance MXMs modules become available.

The C530 operates as a peripheral board with a compatible x86 VPX host SBC, connected to the host SBC over the VPX backplane, via the 16 lane PCIe link. The four independent HDMI video ports each support resolutions of up to