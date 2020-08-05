4K MIPI CSI-2 camera support for i.MX8 modules

Swiss embedded System on Module provider Toradex has teamed up with US camera module maker e-con Systems to add MIPI CSI-2 support for the latest i-MX8 processor modules for embedded vision systems.

e-con Systems has integrated the camera drivers with Toradex's Torizon, an open-source software platform with Linux OS that runs on the i.MX8 Apalis system on module (SoM) boards. Among the camera modules that can be used with the Apalis SoMs is e-con’s flag ship 4Kcamera module, e-CAM137A_CUMI1335_MOD, but the range of camera modules with different image sensors and various features can be integrated for multiple applications.

The e-CAM137A_CUMI1335_MOD is based on 1/3.2 inch ON Semiconductor’s AR1335 high resolution sensor with a pixel array of 4208H x 3120V. The camera module supports a M12 holder which allows the customer to interchange various lenses.

Other than the 4K camera module, the initial launch includes e-CAM55_CUMI0521_MOD, 5MP MIPI CSI-2 camera module based on 1/2.5 inch ON Semiconductor’s AR0521 sensor with active pixel array 2592 (H) x 1944 (V). The larger pixel size of AR0521 provides superior low light performance enabling quality embedded vision imaging systems in varied lighting environments.

e-con Systems is also set to launch a 4K autofocus camera module and 5MP MIPI CSI-2 Monochrome module for the iMX8 SoMs for embedded vision system development.

“e-con Systems is excited to partner with Toradex, a leading computing solutions provider for embedded industry to launch our bouquet of MIPI CSI-2 camera modules for Toradex computing platforms. Our customers can choose any camera from this bouquet to build and deploy their embedded vision products in no time,” said Ashok Babu, President of e-con Systems. “These cameras are already tuned for image quality and ready for deployment in the field without worrying about camera integration issues for long term supply of cameras,” he added.

“Toradex’s focus is to make embedded computing easy. We know that good camera support is important for many of our customers. We worked to integrate their