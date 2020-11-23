6U CompactPCI cPCI board has dual XMC/PMC slots and dual front Ethernet

UK board maker Concurrent Technologies has launched a 6U CompactPCI cPCI processor board for designers looking to extend the life of existing deployments without a backplane change.

The PP F84/m3d cPCI board is based on a 4-core Intel Core i3-9100HL processor with 16 Gbytes soldered DDR4 ECC DRAM. It has two front Gigabit Ethernet ports for enhanced connectivity and two XMC/PMC module slots to maximize local I/O expansion. With security being a pivotal part of recent applications, PP F84/m3d has a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) and supports Intel Boot Guard as standard. It also comes with an array of peripheral interfaces and with the option of a high bandwidth direct attached storage module up to 1TB capacity.

“One of our key values is the ability to support the needs of our customers. Through the development of this new 6U CompactPCI processor board, we continue to meet critical programme timescales with a product ready for deployment," said Jane Annear, CEO of Concurrent Technologies. "Where practicable, we will continue to support both the long established VME and CPCI form factors as well as the newer VPX and AMC architectures and to provide suitable options for our customers in order to match their budget and timeframe challenges for ever changing markets.”

www.gocct.com

