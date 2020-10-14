3U VPX switch has simple command line configuration

October 14, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
3U VPX switch has simple command line configuration
The FR 342/x06 from Concurrent Technologies supports six payload boards in a 3U VPX rack with PCI Express Gen 3 connections

UK developer Concurrent Technologies has launched a PCI Express switch for 3U VPX systems with simple command line configuration options.

The FR 342/x06 supports six payload boards and is based around a Broadcom PEX9700 series device for high bandwidth PCI Express Gen 3 data plane connections.  

The switch provides 1000BASE-BX to each payload slot for control plane connections with an optional Gigabit Ethernet management port on the front panel.  An optional XMC site is available to add system storage capability or extra front I/O. 

The FR 342/x06 is available in both air and conduction-cooled variants for use in challenging thermal and shock/vibration environments and provides a technology refresh for customers using the earlier FR 341/x06 switch.

“FR 342/x06 will complement our processor products, including the recently released TR E8x/msd and assist our customers to build long life and differentiated solutions. Our strategy is to make it easier to architect VPX based solutions by offering a portfolio of products including development boxes, processors, switches and storage with high integrity security features suitable for the defense, exploration, energy transmission and industrial markets,” said Jane Annear, Managing Director of Concurrent Technologies.

www.gocct.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems

Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems

New Products | Jul 20,2020
Synaptics is to buy video compression company DisplayLink for $305m in its bid to diversify its technology

Synaptics adds USB4 with $305m DisplayLink deal

Business News | Jul 20,2020
Bosch is creating a new division of 17,000 staff for all its automotive software and electronics system design and development

Software drives huge Bosch automotive restructure

Business News | Jul 21,2020
The 3MF Consortium joins Linux Foundation to drive adoption of an open standard for secure 3D printing

3D printing group becomes Linux Foundation standard

Business News | Jul 21,2020
The U32U1 frameless 4K UHD display from AOC is designed by Studio F. A. Porsche and acts as a USB-C charging hub

80cm 4K UHD display acts as USB-C charging hub

New Products | Jul 21,2020
First UK trial of helicopter and drone working together

First UK trial of helicopter and AI drone working together

Technology News | Jul 22,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.