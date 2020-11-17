Europe climbs the top 500 supercomputer list

November 17, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The JUWELS Booster Module in Germany
The JUWELS Booster Module in Germany built by Atos is confirmed as the most powerful supercomputer in Europe in the latest listing

The latest listing of the TOP500 supercomputers in the world has seen two European systems climb the rankings. 

The systems, both built by Atos, were the main changes in a list that has moved little in the last six months.

The JUWELS Booster Module debuts at number seven on the list. The BullSequana machine was recently installed at the Forschungszentrum Jülich (FZJ) in Germany and uses AMD EPYC processors with NVIDIA A100 GPUs for acceleration. It is part of a modular system architecture where a second, Intel Xeon-based JUWELS Module is listed separately on the TOP500 at position 44. These modules are integrated by using the ParTec Modulo Cluster Software Suite. The JUWELS Booster Module was able to achieve 44.1 HPL petaflops, which makes it the most powerful system in Europe

HPC5, a Dell PowerEdge system installed by Eni in Italy is ranked 8th. It achieves a performance of 35.5 petaflops using Intel Xeon Gold CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs. It is the most powerful system in the list used for commercial purposes at a customer site.

The ARM-based Fugaku supercomputer at Riken in Kobe, Japan solidified its lead with a hardware upgrade from 7,299,072 cores to 7,630,848 cores. This increased the performance to 442 petaflops, up from 416 petaflops in June. However the new mixed precision HPC-AI benchmark saw 2.0 exaflops, besting its 1.4 exaflops mark recorded six months ago

The entry level to the list moved up to 1.32 petaflops on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark, a small increase from 1.23 petaflops recorded in the June 2020 rankings. In a similar vein, the aggregate performance of all 500 systems grew from 2.22 exaflops in June to just 2.43 exaflops on the latest list. Likewise, average concurrency per system barely increased at all, growing from 145,363 cores six months ago to 145,465 cores in the current list.

Summit,

Picture: 
The JUWELS supercomputer Booster Module in Germany

