HPE completes Cray integration, ships ARM supercomputer

August 21, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
HP Enterprise has completed the integration of supercomputer maker Cray after its acquisition in September last year and started shipping its ARM-based supercomputer.

“The integration of Cray into Hewlett Packard Enterprise is effectively complete for our people, our critical business systems, our roadmaps, and our brands. It’s an integration milestone we call Business Day One,” said Peter Ungaro, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPC and Mission Critical Solutions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the former CEO at Cray.

The focus is on exascale computing, he says.

“This new era of computing is entirely different,” he said. “It isn’t about single, gigantic supercomputers or specific, one-of-a-kind technologies. This new era is born of the massive growth in data and the need for converged use of modeling and simulation with AI and analytics in applications and workloads to power discovery and digital transformation in enterprises of all shapes and sizes.”

The HPE Cray supercomputer line combines HPE and Cray technologies, including a few from Hewlett Packard Labs. This includes Cray’s Shasta architecture which are being developed for the first three US exascale systems based around Intel x86 processors and will be will be supported more broadly across various HPE products. This also sees the ARM-based supercomputer technology move to the HPE Apollo line that has just started shipping this month.

Previously announced as a Cray CS500, the HPE Apollo 80 system is based on Fujitsu’s 7nm A64FX processor and will be available with HPE’s cluster management solution (HPCM) and compiler (Cray Programming Environment).

Cray was instrumental in deploying early Arm HPC systems. The Isambard 1 supercomputer designed by Cray in partnership with the GW4 Alliance and the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service, was the first Arm-based supercomputer in the world to go into production use. Isambard 1 contains 168 dual processor nodes based on the Marvell ThunderX2 processor delivering 10,752 Armv8 cores. 

HPE recently developed the HPE Apollo 70 based on the Marvell (Cavium) ThunderX2 processor specifically for the HPC market. The HPE Apollo


