US manufacturing association looks to globalisation

The US printed circuit board association IPC has appointed a president of Europe as part of a globalisation push for the Covid-19 pandemic recovery

As president of Europe and South Asia Operations, Sanjay Huprikar will lead IPC’s globalisation initiative to expand the association’s standards, education and advocacy support to Europe, the United Kingdom, India, and several countries in Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Huprikar has been vice president of Solutions since 2017 directing global teams to develop new products and services for the electronics manufacturing industry.

“Sanjay has great skill in engaging the electronics community – keeping his ears to the ground and identifying new opportunities that add value to our industry. Examples include his leadership in automotive electronics, Europe expansion, e-textiles, factory of the future initiative and IPC’s video library subscription offerings,” said John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO. “We’re looking forward to Sanjay applying his talents to furthering IPC’s mission in Europe and South Asia.”

The group sees the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in recent months has brought renewed restrictions in the U.S. and Europe and incoming data suggests economic activity is slowing, says Dr Shawn Dubravac, chief economist at IPC. “While the damage has not been as pronounced as early in the pandemic cycle, it has curtailed growth and will prolong the recovery. In Europe, it has likely exacerbated a second decline in headline economic growth,” he said. “While a double dip recession is not the base-case scenario in the US, the risk of a double dip recession has increased.”

The global manufacturing sector continues to recover. “Many sectors have recovered from seemingly impossible collapse in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic,” said Dubravac.

