ADI buys HDMI business from Invecas

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of US embedded softwas and systems house Invecas.

The deal for the team, which has its roots in Silicon Image, is part of a move away from ASIC design and EDA for Invecas. The addition of HDMI2.1 particularly will provide ADI with complete audio and video capabilities for both enterprise and consumer markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“HDMI technology is in high demand for business, professional, consumer and automotive video applications,” said John Hassett, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Consumer at Analog Devices. “The acquisition of Invecas’ HDMI business positions ADI to deliver more complete solutions throughout the entire customer journey – from chip, to certification, to end product. We are thrilled to enhance ADI’s capabilities with the addition of this group’s expertise.”

Through this acquisition, ADI will also increase the company’s role in the standards body representing HDMI – which helps shape the future of all HDMI connected technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 feature sets and lower power consumption. In addition, ADI will incorporate certification and compliance capabilities, ensuring support for customers throughout their HDMI development cycles, from concept to pre-compliance and release. As the industry continues to grow and HDMI 2.1 is rolled out, applications such as 8K and 10K video, enhanced audio return, variable refresh rate and more will become commonplace. Additionally, this will allow for greater adoption of these technologies, with ADI expanding offerings to a wider audience with broader feature sets and lower power consumption.

“As we march toward HDMI 2.1 and help usher in additional, groundbreaking technologies, the requirements and demand to power these next-generation applications has never been higher,” said Laxman Vemury, Vice President and General Manager, INVECAS. “By bringing together these two great teams, we can provide expanded offerings that will allow our customers greater adoption of these technologies with even broader feature sets and lower power consumption.”

