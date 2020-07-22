Raspberry Pi [4] kit supports STEM learning

Distributor Farnell has launched a Raspberry Pi kit for digital makers, coding and practical projects for educators and students, as well as makers and inventors.

The pi-top [4], based around the latest Raspberry Pi, is intended for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning environments in school, at home or in the community; students can develop key skills including coding and circuit design, as well as increasingly in-demand soft skills such as communication, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Every pi-top [4] computer comes with a Foundation Kit within a metal ‘bento box’ containing 14 components such as programmable sensors, buttons and LEDs. Users can get started right away and learn the basics of coding and physical computing, then continue their learning by progressing into guided lesson plans in advanced coding, robotics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Equipped with a modular design and internal battery, the pi-top [4] can even take learning outside to the sports field or playground.

The software learning environment is built specifically for the classroom and designed by educators for educators to help teachers to get the most from their students. pi-top [4] is also the only platform to be endorsed by the OCR (Oxford Cambridge and RSA Review board) national examination awarding body for use in the Computer Science curriculum in the United Kingdom. Support materials include step-by-step ‘how to’ guides that help students write code to control different electronic components such as lights and sensors. The software suite, which is bundled on the 8GB SD Card, also provides hundreds of hours of project-based learning.

The pi-top [4] uses a 1.5GHz quad core Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM with USB 3.0, Gigabit ethernet, Dual 4K HDMI output, 40 GPIO pins and a 128x64 mini screen. It can be connected to any monitor or other device including Windows, Apple and Chromebook computers and third-party products such as Arduino and micro:bit. Raspberry Pi GPIO connectivity is included as