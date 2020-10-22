Algorithms boost PCB conformal coating inspection

October 22, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Algorithms boost PCB conformal coating inspection
Mek's AOI technology is used for the iSpector JUz system that automates the conformal coating inspection process to ensure coating quality and consistency.

Mek (Marantz Electronics) has launched a conformal coating inspection system that uses improved algorithms for its Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of a wide range of PCB systems.

Based on proven Mek AOI technology, the iSpector JUz automates the conformal coating inspection process to ensure coating quality and consistency.

Conformal coating inspection (CCI) is an essential stage of the conformal coating process and yet one that very few companies undertake, aside from a brief manual visual inspection. But manual inspection is an extremely difficult job due to factors such as eye strain and concentration drift, while slow throughput makes it economically challenging.

Most Conformal Coating includes a UV florescent dye, typically in the 365 to 405nm range. UV light causes the coating to fluoresce which highlights discrepancies, contamination or process issues. Used after manual spray, automatic spray and dip coating applications, the system inspects the PCB and components and identifies coating issues including missing coating, bubbles, insufficient thickness, voids, coating in areas where not wanted and other common contaminations.

Unique algorithms and dedicated strategies allow easy and fast programming with high detection coverage. A comprehensive and easy to use online training suite is available via the Mek iMentor online training system.

A former division of audio specialist Marantz,  Mek Japan (Marantz Electronics Kabushiki Kaisha) developed its first AOI system in 1994 to inspect PCB assemblies for correct component placement and soldering in Marantz factories. The company now also manufactures Conformal Coating Inspection systems drawing on the proven technology.

The iSpector JUz is available as Desktop, Inline and also on the modular SpectorBOX system.

marantz-electronics.com/ispector-juz/

