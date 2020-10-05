Arteris IP to acquire French SoC design team

Arteris IP, the leading developer of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, is to acquire the assets of Paris-based Magillem Design Services. The Magillem system-on-chip (soC) design team of 45 will join the company, almost doubling the size of Arteris.

"Arteris IP and Magillem share a passion for helping our customers create the world’s most sophisticated systems-on-chip with state-of-the-art technology that shortens design schedules and increases profit margins, so we are delighted to welcome the Magillem team into Arteris IP. As we integrate our technologies to accelerate and simplify the SoC assembly design flow, we will enhance innovation in both SoC IP integration software and the highly configurable on-chip interconnect IP that implements chip architectures,” said Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. The company, founded in 2003 in Paris but now headquartered in California, sells its IP to Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP.

The combination of global technology leaders brings together Arteris IP’s state-of-the-art network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP with Magillem’s leading chip design and assembly environment. Janac says this will create the leading semiconductor IP and software tools company for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) chip designs.

As part of Arteris IP, Magillem’s software products will continue to be offered separately from the Arteris interconnect IP offerings and the combined company will continue to follow Magillem’s existing product and technology roadmaps.

“The combination of Arteris IP and Magillem will provide unparalleled global support and technology advancements for existing Arteris IP and Magillem licensees,” said Isabelle Geday, founder and CEO of Magillem Design Systems. “In addition to sharing many mutual customers worldwide, Arteris IP and Magillem share a common customer-centric ethos focused on helping our users accelerate chip development with world class SoC development software and IP. Our team is excited to join Arteris IP in pursuing this common vision.”

Magillem was founded in 2006 and works with Nokia, Samsung, Renesas, NXP, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Thales, Bosch, and Medtronics. It's turnover last year, including grants, was $10m, compared to $14.5m