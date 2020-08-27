Autonomous racing challenge to use RTI software

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) has joined the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) that will race full-size, autonomous racing cars

The two-year competition has a $1.5m prize for the first-ever head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race at speeds up to 200mph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in October 2021.

The teams will modify the Dallara IL-15 racecars used for Indy racing using RTI’s Connext DDS software technology. Over 500 students globally are involved, designing and developing the control software for the racing cars.

The DDS software framework allows applications to exchange data in real time, while providing non-stop availability and security. Connext DDS is fully compatible with ROS2, AUTOSAR and other systems, enabling more rapid prototyping and development. With car speeds expected to top 200 mph, students and their advisors can feel confident knowing that Connext DDS provides safety that is certifiable to the highest ISO-26262 standard.

“One of the IAC’s primary goals is to solve ‘edge-case’ scenarios – situations that only occur at extreme operating parameters, such as avoiding unanticipated obstacles at high speeds while maintaining vehicular control,” said Matt Peak, managing director of Energy Systems Network, a primary organizer of the IAC. “Such a task would be impossible without real-time data transfer. RTI’s partnership gives our teams a strong foundation for racing.”

“This race is a formidable challenge, with a required lap speed that is faster than some winning professional racers over the last decade. It will require ingenuity and making the most of every microsecond in the control system,” said Neil Puthuff, senior software integration engineer and project leader at RTI. “The students need a proven, maximum performance framework for their cars that can handle the extremes and integrate whatever software they create or select for victory – from initial prototypes and simulation, through field trials and on to race day. Great competition spawns great innovation, and we’re proud to be part of a challenge that will look to inspire the next-generation of mobility leaders - and