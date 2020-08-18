Slovenia's 5G upgrade takes just one week

Telekom Slovenije has launched the first commercial 5G network in Slovenia, just one week after signing the upgrade deal.

The new 5G services were switched on through a software installation to existing Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core equipment which will enable spectrum sharing between 4G and 5G on the 2600MHz FDD spectrum - traditionally used for 4G only. Under the terms of the 5G deal, Ericsson is supplying Telekom Slovenije with RAN and Packet Core solutions.

Initial 5G services are available in major cities across Slovenia, covering an estimated 25 percent of the population. Telekom Slovenije aims to increase its 5G coverage to 33 percent of the population by the end of 2020.

“Mobile data traffic is growing exponentially, so we must ensure further development of our network in order to provide an excellent user experience with new emerging services and applications, including IoT. This is an evolutionary journey made possible by our strong 4G network with well-established VOLTE capabilities," said Matjaž Beričič, Management Board member and Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Slovenije.

"We have been preparing for this deployment utilizing the existing frequency spectrum, knowing this new generation of technology is more spectrally efficient and can transfer far more data, as we strive for best spectrum utilization possible. Our gradual 5G rollout strategy, launching 5G on 2600 MHz band as a first step, is the best choice with best possible rollout of coverage and capacity in 2020 and beyond," he added. "Evolution of our network in the future very much depends on new spectrum auction outcome, so we keep our options open for new possibilities, in particularly since we know network requirements for vision 2025 will be even more demanding.”

“Upgrading existing our 4G networks to 5G puts Slovenia on the map of the most digitally advanced countries," he points out. "With opportunities for new ICT solutions, services and business models, we have started an evolutionary upgrade of existing mobile technology based