Benetel updates 5G radio unit for OpenRAN

January 05, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
A 5G small cell radio unit from Benetel can be used in OpenRAN private industrial networks using software from Radisys

Dublin-based telecoms equipment maker Benetel has integrated its Radio Unit (RU) with Radisys’ 5G NR software to enable OpenRAN deployments.

This allows the small cells to be used in communication, industrial and private 5G networks with a range of OpenRAN equipment. The two companies also signed a licensing agreement for Radisys’ LTE software to allow its distribution with Benetel’s eNodeB radio platforms.

The pre-integrated Radisys and Benetel 5G NR system can be deployed in both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G modes, giving operators flexible deployment. The companies have recently demonstrated a successful 5G SA call over the n78 5G band using the integrated solution.

“OpenRAN success will be linked to a close integration between a CU/DU solution and an O-RU provider. Radisys is the ideal partner for our solution given its leadership in the OpenRAN ecosystem and its industry-leading LTE and 5G NR software stacks,” said Adrian O’Connor, CEO of Benetel.

Radisys has designed its 5G NR software suite to support both NSA and SA, providing an easy migration path from LTE/LTE-Advanced deployments to 5G and works with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies. The suite is compliant with 3GPP Release 15 and O-RAN standards. Radisys also provides 5G Core Network functions as defined by 3GPP.

“Service providers and enterprises want to build their networks with open and disaggregated software and hardware components to reap the benefits of a multi-vendor ecosystem,” said Munish Chhabra, Head of Software and Services Business at Radisys. “With Benetel, we are providing a pre-integrated OpenRAN solution that enables operator and enterprise customers to accelerate their network deployments to deliver new innovative services and generate new revenues.”

The BNTL-RAN550 OpenRAN radio unit (O-RU) provides 100MHz of instantaneous bandwidth, with up to 250mW of output power per transmitter path for indoor deployments. The modular architecture supports the 7.2 split fronthaul network configurations in OpenRAN and has two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fronthaul network interfacing. The built-in antennae supports


