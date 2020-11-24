Samsung and SK Telecom show next generation cloud native 5G network

Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom have successfully developed and trialled the next-generation cloud-based 5G core network based on the latest 3GPP Release 16.

The next-generation core network enables operators to instantaneously install and swiftly deploy customized solutions and services. This core network allows network resources more effectively so that, for instance, when the data traffic spikes, the operators will be able to move capacity to flexibly adapt to the sudden changes in their networks.

The cloud-based approach also opens up additional ways to use 5G infrastructure, such as autonomous driving and smart factory use cases with private 5G networks.

Samsung’s cloud native 5G core offers modularized and containerized Network Functions (NFs), enabling new services and features to be launched quickly in a commercial network, while reducing the operating costs. By improving agility and manageability in the network, new applications can be introduced more efficiently. The 5G core solution from Samsung allows SKT to upgrade its network more readily, ensuring it always has the latest features and capabilities.

SKT has developed cloud native Service Communication Proxy (SCP), which enables operators to manage their 5G networks more effectively and efficiently. SCP intelligently controls communication of NFs based on traffic status and behavior. That is, it allows only necessary NFs to communicate with each other depending on the network traffic, thereby saving resources. Samsung and SKT have successfully completed the interoperability trial between SKT’s cloud native SCP and Samsung’s cloud native 5G core, and were able to prove that, with SCP, the communication efficiency among NFs have improved by a third.

“The next-generation cloud core network applied with SCP will increase customer benefits through accelerated adoption of 5G-based products and services,” said Jong-kwan Park, Vice President and Head of 5GX Technology Group of SKT. “We will continue to work closely with Samsung to develop breakthrough next-generation network technologies to realize innovative 5G use cases.”