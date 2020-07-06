Brain-sensing wearable development kit announced

The company's brain-sensing wearable is offered as delivering real-time device control using just a user's thoughts by translating electrical brain signals - using machine learning algorithms - from the user's visual cortex into digital commands for any device in real time. The small, round device fits into the back of a cap or headband and rests gently on a user's head, or it can be used via an AR/VR headset or any device within the Internet of Things (IoT).

"This is an exciting milestone for NextMind and our investors, as we are opening up orders for the thousands of developers who have been on our waitlist since we first demonstrated our incredible new brain-sensing wearable at CES," says Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. "We're especially passionate about getting NextMind’s DevKit out to as many developers as possible working in game development and AR/VR applications because we know this technology will be such a literal game changer for the industry due to the fully immersive experiences it enables. Our team is excited to work with the developer community to discover all the ways they can use NextMind to switch on people's minds, enable telekinetic-type powers and create mind-blowing apps.”

The company's DevKit supports a variety of Unity SDK elements and is compatible with a wide range of digital platforms, including Microsoft Windows 10, Apple's macOS, Oculus, HTC Vive, and HoloLens. The DevKit will include:

NextMind Sensor: Brain-sensing wearable provided with a headband and UBC-C cable.

NextMind Engine: Real-time machine learning algorithms transforming neural signals into command.

NextMind SDK: Ready-to-use Unity resources such as tutorials, brain game use cases, demonstrations and code building blocks.

Preorders can be placed for $399 at next-mind.com/preorder.

NextMind

