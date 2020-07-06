Brain-sensing wearable development kit announced

July 06, 2020 //By Rich Pell
Brain-sensing wearable dev kit announced
Neurotechnology startup NextMind has announced that it has opened public pre-orders for its wearable brain-computer interface development kit.

The company's brain-sensing wearable is offered as delivering real-time device control using just a user's thoughts by translating electrical brain signals - using machine learning algorithms - from the user's visual cortex into digital commands for any device in real time. The small, round device fits into the back of a cap or headband and rests gently on a user's head, or it can be used via an AR/VR headset or any device within the Internet of Things (IoT).

"This is an exciting milestone for NextMind and our investors, as we are opening up orders for the thousands of developers who have been on our waitlist since we first demonstrated our incredible new brain-sensing wearable at CES," says Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. "We're especially passionate about getting NextMind’s DevKit out to as many developers as possible working in game development and AR/VR applications because we know this technology will be such a literal game changer for the industry due to the fully immersive experiences it enables. Our team is excited to work with the developer community to discover all the ways they can use NextMind to switch on people's minds, enable telekinetic-type powers and create mind-blowing apps.”

The company's DevKit supports a variety of Unity SDK elements and is compatible with a wide range of digital platforms, including Microsoft Windows 10, Apple's macOS, Oculus, HTC Vive, and HoloLens. The DevKit will include:

  • NextMind Sensor: Brain-sensing wearable provided with a headband and UBC-C cable.
  • NextMind Engine: Real-time machine learning algorithms transforming neural signals into command.
  • NextMind SDK: Ready-to-use Unity resources such as tutorials, brain game use cases, demonstrations and code building blocks.

Preorders can be placed for $399 at next-mind.com/preorder.

NextMind

Related articles:
Facebook buys brain-machine interface startup
Brain-computer interface startup secures $4.6 million
EEG eBike gives cyclists 'another set of eyes' on the road
Wireless 'thought into action' brain sensor begins benchtop testing
'Brainternet' project makes


AC switch

Solid-state digital AC switch targets power cords and endpoints

New Products | Apr 08,2020
video monitor

Full HD medical-grade video monitor with super wide viewing angles

New Products | Apr 08,2020
neural inferencing engine

General purpose neural inferencing engine targets DSP acceleration

Technology News | Apr 08,2020
neural inferencing engine

General purpose neural inferencing engine targets DSP acceleration

Technology News | Apr 08,2020
telemedicine

Free access to telemedicine solution in times of coronavirus

| Apr 08,2020
GNSS simulation

Realistic GNSS simulation for automotive HIL testing

New Products | Apr 08,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.