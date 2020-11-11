congatec looks to acquisitions after private equity sale

German embedded board maker congatec is looking at acquisitions after the completion of its sale to a private equity group in Frankfurt, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG).

“The majority of the congatec shares now belong to DBAG and employees,” said Christian Eder, director of marketing standing in for CEO Jason Carlson at the virtual electronica trade show.

“This provides finance for mergers and acquisitions and with this we can really accelerate our growth organically and by acquisition with more possibilities to bring the company forward,” he said. “The pandemic boosts a lot of digitisation projects here with Industry 4.0 and IoT so it’s a great chance for the IT world and together with DB AG we are confident we can take advantage of this.”

Part of this is the launch of a Type 6 COM Express board using the latest 7nm processor from AMD aimed at the ‘rugged fog computing’ market. This is the layer behind edge computing to provide more processing power. The conga-TCV2 board uses the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor with six to eight cores, doubling performance within the existing thermal envelope. This has a ten year product life as part of the embedded programme.

“With up to 16 threads, high performance embedded system designs at the edge can now execute twice as many tasks at given TDP ranges, which is great news for edge computing as more and more parallel tasks occur at the edge. It is also impressive to see integrated graphics performance continues to offer outstanding 3D graphics quality on up to four independent 4k60 displays. All this comes in scalable TDP classes ranging from 54 Watt down to extremely low-power configurations consuming as little as 10W,” said Martin Danzer, Director of Product Management at congatec.

The supported hypervisor and operating systems include RTS Hypervisor as well as Microsoft Windows 10, Linux/Yocto, Android Q and Wind River VxWorks. For