ETSI sandbox allows testing of open edge applications

January 07, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
ETSI sandbox allows testing of open edge applications
ETSI's MEC API Sandbox allows developers to test out open edge applications that combine telecoms and cloud technologies

European standards group ETSI has launched a sandbox for testing edge applications that combine telecoms and cloud technologies.

The Sandbox is designed to allow developers to interact with an implementation of ETSI’s Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) APIs and test out their edge applications.  

The MEC initiative is an Industry Specification Group (ISG) creating a standardised, open environment that unites the telco and IT-cloud worlds, providing IT and cloud-computing capabilities within the RAN (Radio Access Network).

These standardized RESTful APIs are intended to help application developers use the value-added services offered by MEC, including real-time access to network and context information (either fixed or mobile), as well as location information on infrastructure and user equipment.

The design principles for developing the APIs have also been specified in ETSI GS MEC 009, along with http methods, templates, conventions and patterns. The MEC service APIs are available in YAML and JSON format via OpenAPI-compliant descriptions (available at the forge link below).

“With the Sandbox, developers with existing applications can configure them to access and use the live MEC APIs running in their own test environment which is essential for them. MEC Sandbox highlights ETSI’s commitment to accelerate the market and enable developers by pioneering new techniques to take standards to the market,” said Walter Featherstone, Chair of the ETSI MEC DECODE Working Group.

 

