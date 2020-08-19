Proof of concept security platform protects IoT and 5G private networks

August 19, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Security platform protects 5G private networks and edge IoT
A security platform for protecting cellular networks and IoT devices reaches key proof-of-concept (POC) phase says Trend Micro.

Trend Micro has announced its upcoming Mobile Network Security platform for network and endpoint protection in IoT and 5G private networks.

Service providers and system integrators are increasingly using shared and unlicensed products to build private mobile networks for their enterprise customers—driving new 5G and IoT-powered business opportunities at the edge.

"From shopping malls to airports and smart factories to enterprise campuses, private networks are emerging as an increasingly popular way to deliver business-critical applications at the network edge. However, the sheer complexity involved can create dangerous security gaps," said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice president of IoT security for Trend Micro. "Trend Micro leveraged its decades of cross-functional cybersecurity experience to create Mobile Network Security, a comprehensive platform for protecting cellular networks and distrusted IoT devices. We're delighted to be collaborating with key industry stakeholders, like JCI US, to make this vision a reality."

Private networks are a natural choice for many enterprises, offering the prospect of low latency, low interference and high-security environments. However, companies are challenged by a lack of in-house skills capable of combining expertise in information technology (IT), operation technology (OT) and communication technology (CT) security.

The Mobile Network Security platform is comprised of two key elements: Network Protection (Trend Micro Virtual Network Function Suite) and Endpoint Protection.


