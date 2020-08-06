Edge IoT Embedded Development Kit qualified for AWS IoT Greengrass

Aldec has achieved the AWS IoT Greengrass qualification for its TySOM family of Xilinx Zynq SoC-based Embedded Development Kits (EDKs).

AWS IoT Greengrass extends Amazon Web Services (AWS) to edge devices so they can act locally on the data they generate, while still using the cloud for management, analytics, and durable storage. With AWS IoT Greengrass, connected devices can run AWS Lambda functions, Docker containers, or both, execute predictions based on machine learning models, keep device data in sync, and communicate with other devices securely – even when not connected to the Internet.

The TySOM Embedded Development Kit is for the embedded designers who need an RTL simulator/debugger for their embedded applications in an FPGA for applications such as IoT, Automotive, Factory automation, UAV and Robotics.

“With our TySOM embedded development kits now AWS IoT Greengrass Core qualified, we have made it even easier for engineers to include reprogrammable hardware working alongside software in their IoT / cloud-based applications. This is all thanks to our TySOM kits featuring devices with powerful ARM processors, having plenty of FPGA space and a wealth of communication peripherals,” said Zibi Zalewski, General Manager of Aldec’s Hardware Division.

To attain the qualification, TySOM EDKs had to pass the requirement tests for AWS IoT Greengrass. TySOM users will have access to the required HW and SW to kick-off their IoT applications using AWS IoT Greengrass.

The TySOM boards can be used either as the main edge processing device or as a gateway to AWS. AWS IoT Greengrass Core extends the cloud capabilities to the TySOM EDK, enabling it to connect with devices in an IoT system, run Lambda functions, and sync and secure communications among devices even if they are not connected to the Internet.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is changing many aspects of our society and it’s inherently increasing the need to connect more people and IoT devices,” said Nick Ni, director of product marketing, AI, Software and Ecosystem at Xilinx.