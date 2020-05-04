FPGA accelerator board targets HPC, HFT and prototyping

The HES-XCKU11P-DDR4 is a 1U form factor board featuring a Xilinx Kintex UltraScale+ FPGA, a PCIe interface and two QSFP-DD connectors (providing a total of up to 400Gbit/s bandwidth), and which hits the ideal sweet spot between speed, logic cells, low power draw and price.

The new product, which joins Aldec’s popular range of FPGA accelerators and prototyping boards also features an FMC HPC connector for interfacing with Aldec’s FMC daughter cards. In addition, the HES-XCKU11P-DDR4’s FMC HPC connector is compliant with the ANSI/VITA 57.1 standard and provides easy extension to similarly compliant peripherals.

The ‘DDR4’ in the new product’s name reflects its ability to connect with an external DDR4 memory module via a SO-DIMM memory socket while latest generation QSFP-DD connectors enable network acceleration and wired communication projects. As for the Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale+ device at the heart of Aldec’s new board it is the XCKU11P-FFVE1517 (-3 speed grade) and has 653K system logic cells, 597K CLB flip-flops, 299K CLB LUTs, 21.1Mb total block RAM, 22.5Mb UltraRAM, and 2,928 DSP slices.

Aldec – www.aldec.com