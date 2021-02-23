€100m UK engineering centre for electric vehicle tech

The £92m (€106m) Engineering Centre at MIRA in Warwickshire will employ up to 200 engineers on the design, validation, verification and testing of the REEcorner and Electric Vehicle (EV) skateboard platform technology.

This skateboard platform combines all the power, motors and electronics in the chassis so that vehicles can be more easily assembled. This skateboard approach is also used by vehicle makers such as Canoo and Rivian as well as Sony and contract manufacturer Foxxconn.

​The key to the proprietary REEcorner X-by-wire technology is that all the critical vehicle components, from the steering and braking to the suspension, powertrain and control, is built into the arch of the wheel. This allows a completely flat and modular electric chassis and provides customers with full design freedom to create the broadest range of electric and autonomous vehicles.

A $3.1bn reverse merger announced earlier this month is set to raise $500m for development. The company says it has pipeline of $5bn of orders to 2026 for the skateboard platform.

“With the recent announcement that we plan to go public via a SPAC through our merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. and funding from long-term strategic investors including Koch Strategic Platforms, Mahindra & Mahindra and Magna International, REE would have sufficient capital to accelerate mass production of REEcorner technology and modular EV platforms," said said Daniel Barel, REE’s Co-Founder and CEO. "The first REEcorners are expected to be delivered to customers in 2022, with mass production beginning in 2023. This new Engineering Centre is a state-of-the-art facility allowing us to accelerate our validation, verification and testing as well as product homologation.”

REE has plans for a network of 15 integration centres to assemble the components of the platform with the first one set to open in the US in 2021. REE plans to manufacture via a network of Tier 1 partners in over 30 countries, with point-of-sale assembly.

